Unhealthy levels of wildfire smoke are expected in Butte area

Butte-Silver Bow County officials say that unhealthy levels of wildfire smoke are expected in and around Butte.

According to Jenna Fisher, B.S. ,RS/REHS, wildfire smoke has harmful chemicals that can affect your health. It can cause eye and throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing. People who are at greatest risk of experiencing symptoms due to smoke include those with chronic lung disease (such as asthma) and/or heart disease, young children, pregnant women, and older adults. Even healthy adults can be affected by smoke. Seek medical help if you have symptoms that worsen or become severe.

Stayed tuned for additional air quality emergency announcements.

For further information, please contact your local county health department or visit the Montana Department of Health and Human Services at dphhs.mt.gov/airquality. For hourly concentrations, visit MT DEQ Todays Air website.

