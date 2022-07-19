Hog Trough Fire east of Hamilton grows to 300 acres

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m. - July 19, 2022

HAMILTON - A newly published update on the Hog Trough Fire shows that approximately 300 acres have now burned.

(first report: 2:37 p.m. - July 19, 2022)

HAMILTON - A lightning-sparked wildfire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest 17 miles east of Hamilton has grown to 50 acres.

The Hog Trough Fire is burning seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls and five miles east of the Black Bear Campground. Officials note much of the fire growth has taken place to the east and was driven by 50 mph winds over the fire area.

The blaze — which was discovered Sunday night — is burning in rugged and remote near the border with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

MTN News

There are no structures currently threatened, however, smoke can be seen from the Hamilton area. Fire managers note an area closure is being developed on both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests that will include trails and roads in the vicinity of the fire.

A Type III Incident Management Team is taking over management of the Hog Trough Fire.

Fire Danger is currently “high” on the Bitterroot National Forest. To date, firefighters on the Bitterroot National Forest have extinguished six human-caused fires and 17 lightning fires.