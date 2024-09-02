UPDATE: New evacuation warning issued near Johnson Fire outside of Sula

UPDATE: 10:57 a.m.

The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has issued a new evacuation warning for residents in the area of the Johnson Fire burning outside of Sula.

Residents of Frog Pond Basin are now under an evacuation warning. The Granite County Sheriff's Office delivered the warning on behalf of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

An evacuation order remains in effect for residents on Little East Fork Road. A roadblock has been set up at the intersection of East Fork Road and Meadow Creek.

The Johnson Fire has burned 3,753 acres and remains 0% contained. Fire managers noted in a Monday morning update that "increased and unstable fire activity" is expected.

Hot and dry weather on Sunday drew the fire back towards the Little East Fork Road with helicopters being used to drop water on the blaze throughout the afternoon, slowing the growth. 100-foot flame lengths were visible in areas of the fire.

Firefighters prepared lines and conducted strategic burning operations late into Sunday night to slow the advancing fire and to prepare for Monday's expected weather.

According to the update, the fire has grown past Little East Fork Road om the north side and is continuing to back towards the McCart Lookout on the south side of the blaze.

Local firefighter agencies are supporting the structure protection effort in the Little East Fork and Spring Memorial Communities. To date, no structures have been lost due to the Johnson Fire.

(first report: 9 a.m. - September 2, 2024)

An evacuation order put in place over the weekend by the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office in the area of the Johnson fire remains in effect on Monday.

Residents on Little East Fork Road remain under an evacuation order and a roadblock has been set up at the intersection of East Fork Road and Meadow Creek.

Meadow Creek Road is closed, and only local residential traffic is allowed through the roadblock on East Fork Road. The roadblock is at approximately mile marker 12 on East Fork Road.

Residential permits can be picked up at the roadblock with a valid ID and proof of residency.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is asking non-residents to stay out of the area of the roadblock to avoid creating traffic congestion in the area.

The lightning-sparked Johnson Fire has grown to over 3,700 acres and remains 0% contained.

Fire managers noted in the Monday morning update that the fire is expected to “continue to be active and challenge containment lines” due to hot and dry weather.

There are no other evacuation warnings or orders in effect due to the Johnson Fire at this time.