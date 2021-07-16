West Lolo Complex grows to 1,845 acres

The West Lolo Complex fires in Mineral and Sanders counties have grown to an estimated 1,845 acres and remain 1% contained.

Fire managers report progress is continuing to be made in battling the series of fires.

Six of the blazes originally assigned to the West Lolo Complex have been contained.

Those fires include the Cataract, Deep Creek, Upper Graves Creek, Quinn, Sheep and Thompson fires.

Crews are still focusing their efforts on the Deep Lookout Mountain fire.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There are 444 people assigned to battle the West Lolo Complex fires at an estimated cost of $3.8 million.

Superior Ranger District:

Sunset Fire: 19 acres, located up on the Dry Creek Divide, eight miles south of St. Regis

The Sunset Fire saw no growth Thursday due to suppression efforts by firefighters. Mop-up operations will continue today to ensure no heat exists within the fire’s perimeter.

Resources that are no longer needed to support current suppression activities will be re-assigned. It will be handed back to the district and remain in patrol status. This will be the last report for the Sunset Fire unless significant activity occurs.

Deep Lookout Mountain Fire: 360 acres, located on the upper reaches of the Deep Creek Drainage, north of I-90, 12 miles east of Superior, and five miles west of Stark Mountain Lookout

Thursday, fire behavior tested containment lines on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire. Hand crews utilized air resources and heavy equipment to limit the fire’s spread and minimal growth was observed.

Resources assigned made good progress on direct containment lines on the spots to the southeast and the main fire’s perimeter. Westerly winds will continue to push the head of the fire towards the northeast.

Hand crews and heavy equipment will construct direct fire line along the south portion of the fire near the Middle Fork of Deep Creek. Firefighters will hold and secure the spot fires north of the South Fork of the Deep Creek.

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District:

Siegel Fire: 20 acres, located 3-4 miles up the Siegel drainage northeast of Quinn’s Hot Springs

The Siegel Fire is holding at 20 acres. Firefighters will focus on interior mop-up Friday. As operations warrant, resources will shift to support higher priority fires within the Complex.

Thorne Creek Fire: 1,446 acres, located North East of Thompson Falls

Fire managers have been conducting daily aerial reconnaissance on the Thorne Creek/Winniemuck fires to assess where and when access to the fire can occur. Located in steep, rugged terrain in the Cube Iron/Silcox area these fires pose an extreme risk to firefighter safety.

The fires grew together Thursday and will now be referred to jointly as the Thorne Creek Fire. Fire crews will continue scouting and assessing preparation needs along Graves Creek Road from the Lolo National Forest boundary to Vermillion Pass.

Resources will reopen existing roads from the end of Barktable Road to Priscila Peak to check the fires spread by utilizing these roads and natural barriers. Firefighters and heavy equipment will reenforce access points that will allow suppression actions to occur.

Smoke may be visible and significant at times.

Evacuations, Closures, and Additional Information