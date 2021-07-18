West Lolo Complex stands at 2,075 acres

The wildfires that comprise the West Lolo Complex in Mineral and Sanders counties have burnt 2,075 acres as of Sunday morning, with containment at 8 percent.

Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 1 said the following fires, initially assigned to the Complex, are now contained, with command of the fires returned to local ranger districts: Sunset, Cataract, Deep Creek, Upper Graves Creek, Quinn, Sheep Creek and Thompson.

Resources from contained fires have been reassigned to other fires, prioritized by their threats to values at risk.

A community meeting is planned for Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Ninemile Ranger District. A recording of the meeting will be available afterwards on the West Lolo Complex Facebook page and the West Lolo Complex YouTube Channel.

Firefighter efforts on Sunday are focused on completing containment lines on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire and securing the fire’s perimeter. Resources are being reassigned to the Thorne Creek Fire as portions of line are contained on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire.

Additional updates on the Deep Lookout Mountain Fire and Thorne Creek Fire are as follows:

Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District:

Thorne Creek Fire: 1,690 acres, located North East of Thompson FallsMinimal growth was observed along the west and south sides of the Thorne Creek Fire yesterday. The

fire will continue to slowly spread down the Thorne Creek drainage. Today, heavy equipment will continue with line preparation along Bark Table Road to Priscila Peak and Thompson River Road, and from Bark Table Road to Hwy 200. The Thorne Creek Fire is being managed as a full suppression fire but due to its location in the steep, rugged terrain of the Cube Iron/Silcox area, the Thorne Creek Fire poses an extreme risk to firefighter safety. Long-term management utilizing indirect strategies and close coordination with private landowners and cooperators for line construction placement and access points is underway.

Summary: All fires are being managed under a full suppression strategy. The fires have been prioritized by the values at risk with public and firefighter safety as the number one priority. Other considerations include minimizing impacts to local communities, private property and structures, timber resources, highway corridors, and recreation improvements.

Evacuations, Closures, and Additional Information: