Wildfire burning 250 acres northwest of Libby

LIBBY - The Ransome Fire is burning 250 acres, approximately 11 miles northwest of Libby in the Quartz Creek drainage.

The Kootenai National Forest reports the wildfire is burning in steep terrain with a high volume of hazardous snags due to the 2017 West Fork Fire scar.

Aerial resources, hand crews, and heavy equipment, including dozers and excavators, have been responding to the fire.

An official road closure will be in effect for roads in the Quartz and Bobtail areas and people are asked to avoid the area.

The Ransome Fire was first spotted on Thursday and is believed to have been caused by a lightning holdover.

Smoke is visible from Libby and the surrounding area.