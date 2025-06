LIBBY — A fire burning 22 miles southeast of Libby has burned an estimated 50 acres.

The Wolf Syrup Fire was first spotted on Wednesday afternoon.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports the blaze is burning in heavy timber with single and group tree torching and wind-driven spotting.

Three helicopters were supporting suppression efforts, and an air tanker has been requested.

There are no evacuations at this time.