Watch Now
WeatherWildfire Watch

Actions

Wildfire burning in Fergus County

Pospisil Fire burning in Fergus County
MTN News
Pospisil Fire burning in Fergus County
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 18:58:39-04

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire sparked in Fergus County on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The Pospisil Fire was discovered at 3:15 pm, according to the MT Fire Info website. As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned an estimated 376 acres.

There were no reports that the fire was threatening structures of homes.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, Fergus County Disaster & Emergency Services said on Facebook: "Roy, Hilger and Grass Range fire departments were paged along with USFWS, BLM and DNRC resources to a fast moving fire in a hay field southwest of Bohemian Corner. The fire was in final mop up this morning, equipment caused, and approximately 345 acres burned."

FIREWATCH: latest info on Montana fires

TRENDING NOW

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover