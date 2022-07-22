Wildfire burning in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire sparked in Fergus County on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
The Pospisil Fire was discovered at 3:15 pm, according to the MT Fire Info website. As of Thursday evening, the fire had burned an estimated 376 acres.
There were no reports that the fire was threatening structures of homes.
On Friday, July 22, 2022, Fergus County Disaster & Emergency Services said on Facebook: "Roy, Hilger and Grass Range fire departments were paged along with USFWS, BLM and DNRC resources to a fast moving fire in a hay field southwest of Bohemian Corner. The fire was in final mop up this morning, equipment caused, and approximately 345 acres burned."
FIREWATCH: latest info on Montana fires
TRENDING NOW
- Motorcyclist dies in Great Falls crash
- Thunderbirds ready to roar in Great Falls
- Pipe bombs in GF: reward offered for info
- Father of murder victims releases video
- Sheriff IDs 6 people who died in I-90 crash
- Great Falls church removing homeless camp
-
Wildfire Watch: Share Your Photos and VideosDid you take pictures or videos you want to share? Click here to find out how.
-
Wildfire WatchLatest information on wildfires in Montana
-
Wildfire Terminology 101This glossary is intended to help people better understand the terminology used by fire crews and in news reports.