Wildfire contained near Marion

MARION – Crews battled a wildfire on Sunday in the Marion area.

The Marion Fire District reports Sunday’s blaze was contained after burning just over six acres.

“We were impressed with how fast this fire grew in size today, even after such a cool and rainy spring!” a social media post states.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation along with the Fisher River Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Fire officials note smoke is expected to linger in the area and fire crews will be on the scene Monday to check for any hot spots.