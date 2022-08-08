Wildfire east of Helena is now 84% contained

The Matt Staff Road Fire several miles east of Helena is estimated to have burned 1,587 acres and is 84% contained as of Monday, August 8, 2022.

The fire started near Matt Staff Road east of East Helena at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. It quickly spread to the north and east prompting evacuations on the other side of the Spokane Hills along the west shore of Canyon Ferry.

An estimated 190 personnel are assigned to the fire.

There have been no serious injuries, and no homes/structures have been destroyed. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Crews are working with heavy equipment to suppress interior hot spots today to ensure the fire is kept within the fire line perimeter.

There is potential to see aircraft and light smoke over the fire today. Drones and private aircraft are prohibited from flying in the fire area at this time.

Roads in the fire area are open to local traffic only for firefighter and public safety. BLM public lands in the fire area are closed due to firefighter activity. Crews will focus on interior hotspots today. Recent cooler and wetter temperatures have helped fire crews make significant progress.