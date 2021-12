Wildfire forces evacuation of the town of Denton

The town of Denton in Fergus County is being evacuated due to a wildfire.

Denton Public School said at 1:46 pm: "We have evacuated the school per the recommendation of DES at 1:30 today. All students have been released to parents or are with us on a bus east of town on Hoosac Rd awaiting pick up."

The West Wind Fire broke out late on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and although emergency crews have been battling it since then, the extremely powerful winds continue pushing the flames toward the east.

Wind gusts have exceeded 70 miles per hour.

Wind gusts are really hampering any containment efforts and these 60-70mph+ wind gusts look to continue throughout the day. Route 81 towards Coffee Creek will remain closed at least for a few hours as part of a railroad bridge is on fire. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/v6C3IsZn91 — Erik Johnson (@erik_wx) December 1, 2021

Route 81 toward Coffee Creek remains closed because part of a railroad bridge is on fire.

There are no reports of any injuries at this point.

We will update you as we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 8:28 a.m.) Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson says that the Westwind Fire, near Denton, continues burning along Highway 80 north of Stanford.

The fire was reported at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Strong winds quickly pushed the fire east across Highway 80 toward Denton.

There are no reports of damaged structures, and no reports of any injuries at this point.

Mutual aid was requested from several agencies and surrounding counties.

Suppression efforts are still underway but are improving.

Peterson says there is no threat to the community of Denton at this time and no evacuation orders have been issued.

Power lines are believed to have started the fire, but information is still being gathered to determine the cause.

We will update you when we get more information.