Update: Highway 212 shutdown near Red Lodge due to wildfire; evacuations continue

Update: 2:10 p.m.

Highway 212 is closing Monday afternoon near the intersection of West Fork Road at the south end of Red Lodge because of a rapidly spreading wildfire on the east side, authorities said.

The fire, which was named the East Fire, is at 100 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Transportation are working jointly to shut down the highway, according to Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, while evacuations continue on the east side.

Check carbonalert.org for updates on the road closure. Visit the Red Lodge Fire and Rescue Facebook page for updates on the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Update: 1:15 p.m.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue posted the following shortly after 1 p.m.:

Red Lodge Fire Rescue and other county resources are responding to a fire along the East Side Road south of Red Lodge on the east side of Hwy 212.

Bull Moose Lane in the 400 Ranch is being evacuated as are campgrounds along East Side Road. Other evacuations are possible. Search and Rescue and the Sheriffs office will be visiting homeowners.

Please avoid the area to allow firefighters to work safely.

John Potter shared these images of the blaze:

John Potter

John Potter

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First Report

RED LODGE - Fire crews were responding to a wildfire near Red Lodge on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the National Forest south of the city off the Beartooth Highway about 1.5 miles south of Rock Creek Resort.

Some residents were being evacuated from the East Side Road and 400 Ranch Circle, according to Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.