Wildfire in Garfield County grows to 11,000 acres, forcing road closure

GREAT FALLS — The Devils Creek Fire in Garfield County has grown to 11,000 acres, fire officials said Monday, forcing the closure of Devils Creek Road.

The Bureau of Land Management announced the road closure was necessary due to increased fire activity at the site, which is burning about 36 miles northwest of Jordan.

There is no containment on the fire as of Monday, and federal and county fire crews continued to work on the lightning-caused fire, which is burning toward the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge and Fort Peck Lake.

Recreationists are asked to stay clear of the area and not obstruct firefighting efforts.

Five firefighters were injured fighting the wildfire last week.