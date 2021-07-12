Wildfire in Musselshell County forces evacuations

ROUNDUP - Fire officials on Sunday evening ordered evacuations and issued pre-evacuation orders for some areas affected by growing wildfires.

The MY Complex wildfire forced evacuations to be ordered for anyone east of Queens Point Road, south of Harvey Road, west of Melstone-Custer Road, and north of Alkali Creek. Pre-evacuation notices were issued for residents along the river corridor between Highway 12 and Harvey Road.

The MY Complex is made up of three separate wildfires. The largest is the Musselshell Trail Road Fire northwest of Custer. The wildfires are estimated to be burning on 24,007 acres and were started Friday, July 8 by lightning strikes.

InciWeb MY Complex

The MY Complex consists of three wildland fires:

Western Road Fire, located approximately 7 miles southeast of Roundup, Montana.

Peterson Fire, located approximately 12 miles south of Melstone, Montana.

Musselshell Trail Fire, located approximately 22 miles southeast of Musselshell, Montana and 15 miles northwest of Custer, Montana.

Fire officials said Monday morning the Peterson Fire is expected to move south due to extreme drought conditions and predicted hot and dry weather.

Crews on the Musselshell Trail Fire and Western Road Fire were expected Monday to continue patrols and fire-line mop-up operations.