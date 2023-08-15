Update: Evacuation order lifted for fire north of Billings

Update 7:30 p.m.

Progress on the Water Tower fire has stopped north of Billings, and authorities have lifted an evacuation order for affected neighborhoods, according to the Billings Fire Department.

Firefighters estimated the fire burned 147 acres east of Highway 87.

The fire department did not report any structures burned, although about 200 were threatened.

Update 6:45 p.m.

The fire, known as the Water Tower fire, is estimated to be around 100 acres and is 0 percent contained, according to the Yellowstone County Department of Disaster and Emergency Services.

Roughly 200 structures are threatened, according to the agency, but none have been reported starting on fire.

Responders anticipate that fire crews will remain on scene overnight, with mop-up efforts continuing over the next few days.

Responders urge drones to stay away from the area to avoid impeding firefighting efforts.

Update 6:30 p.m.

Highway 87 is open, but traffic is slow moving, according to Billings firefighters.

The Independent School is open and accepting impacted sub divisions until the situation is under control.

K.C. Williams, Yellowstone County Department of Emergency Services manager, said evacuations are not mandatory, but responders are urging residents in the Longhorn subdivision to leave.

(first report) A grassfire reported north of Billings has prompted an evacuation order for the Longhorn subdivision east of Highway 87 North.

Billings police said on social media that no dedicated evacuation location has been established and asked residents to gather essential belongings and leave the area.

The call came to Billings firefighters around 4:45 p.m. of a fire in the area of Pine Ridge Lane. Early estimates indicate it's about 10 acres in size.

Billings police, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies, Billings firefighters and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation firefighters are all responding. The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Lockwood firefighters also responded, along with Laurel and Shepherd.

Billings firefighters said on social media that several structures are threatened and air craft are coming to help fight the fire. They also urged the public to stay clear of the area to not hamper rescue efforts.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

