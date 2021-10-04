Wildfire burning in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire has been reported in Fergus County several miles northwest of Lewistown.

Initial reports indicate the South Moccasin Fire was reported at about 12:45 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021.

At this point, there are no reports of injuries, and no word on whether the fire is threatening any homes or buildings.

As of mid-day on Monday, the MT Fire Info website said the fire had burned about five acres, but it appears to have grown substantially since then.

MTN South Moccasin Fire

Fergus County Disaster & Emergency Services told MTN that at this point, no evacuations have been ordered.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

MTN Approximate location of the South Moccasin Fire in Fergus County

We have a reporter heading to the fire and will update you when we get more information.