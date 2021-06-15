Wildfire reported on Crow Indian Reservation

CROW AGENCY - A wildfire was reported Tuesday on the Crow Indian Reservation.

According to a social media post by the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management, a helicopter flyover at 11:30 a.m. estimated the fire was about 100 acres in size.

The fire is reported to be burning in the Bighorn Mountains in a deep canyon between Little Bull Elk Ridge and the tribe's buffalo pasture known as the Little Bull Elk Canyon.

"It is burning in heavy fuels on both sides of that steep canyon’s walls with rapid rates of spread, with 100- to 150-foot flame lengths, so the size is changing as we speak," the post states.

Crews were headed to the fire area late Tuesday morning.