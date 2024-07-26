Wildfire sparks in Blaine County

GREAT FALLS — As of 7:35pm, the fire has burned an estimated 3,968 acres. There have been no reports of injuries or destroyed buildings.

The Malta Fire Department reported: "MFD was requested for mutual aid by Blaine County for a large fire west of Dodson, 10 miles south of the Gilbert Ranch along HWY 2. 1 truck and 2 firefighters responded."





(1st REPORT, 4:48pm) Emergency crews were dispatched to to a wildfire in Blaine County on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

As of about 4:45 pm, the fire has burned an estimated 300 acres, and officials said it is spreading quickly.

Initial reports indicate that the fire is burning south of US Highway 2 near Gilbert Ranch, north of the Three Buttes cut-across, and east of Highway 66.

The Fort Belknap community page on Facebook said at about 3:15 pm: "Fire is moving fast to the southwest. Wind gusts are 24mph and it is 97 degrees."

Officials says that cattle owners need to move their cattle if they are in the area; if the speed of the fire continues, fences will be cut by emergency personnel.

All Fort Belknap resources are engaged at this time, including Fire Management, Disaster & Emergency Services, and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

There is no official word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries or damaged structures at this point.

Drivers are asked to stay off of Highway 2 and Highway 66 to allow emergency personnel to respond.

Blaine County Commissioners enacted a burn ban for the county on Tuesday, July 23, ahead of the increasingly hot, dry, and windy conditions that have settled in.

We will update you when we get more information.