Wildfire Watch 2021

Fire season has reached Montana and MTN News is committed to keeping you informed of all the latest breaking and updated fire information.
Active Wildfires in Montana:
- Robertson Draw Fire
Located 12 miles south of Red Lodge and 8 miles north of Clark, Wyo., the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:30 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 100 acres in size.
The Gold and Ruby Creek areas had been evacuated, but evacuations have been lifted as of 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. The Gold and Ruby Creek areas will remain in pre-evacuation standby. The North and South Fork Grove Creek areas remain on pre-evacuation standby.
On Monday afternoon the Carbon County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for homes on Gold Creek and Ruby Creek. No structures were currently threatened, according to a post on the Red Lodge Fire and Rescue Facebook page.
The North and South Fork Grove areas has been placed on pre-evacuation standby. The fire is very active and is estimated at about 200 acres.
- Deep Creek Fire
Located between Townsend and White Sulphur Springs, the fire was first reported Sunday, June 13 at 3:45 p.m. On Monday it was estimated to be 174 acres in size.
For more information on these and other wildfires across the country, check the InciWeb website, an interagency all-risk incident information management system.