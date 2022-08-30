Wildland fire reported near Birdseye Road west of Helena

Watch Now
Wildfire reported near Birdseye Road west of Helena
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 30, 2022
HELENA — A wildland fire has been reported near the Birdseye area west of Helena.

The fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Echo Drive.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to fight the fire, including aerial attacks making water drops. The area is under traffic control while there is a heavy firefighter presence.

At this time it is unclear the estimated size of the fire, or what may have been the cause of ignition.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

