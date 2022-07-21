Wildland fire reported north of Helena near White Sandy Campground

HELENA — A wildland fire has been reported north of Helena near the White Sandy Campground.

Around 1:30 p.m. a smoke column could be seen from the Helena valley.

Tri-Lakes say the fire is located near Overland Road. Officials ask people to “stay clear” of Hauser Dam Road.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started or its size.

Lewis and Clark 911 Dispatch says people should not call 911 to report the smoke or to ask for information regarding the fire.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.