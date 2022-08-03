Winds met with determination on stubborn Elmo Fire

ELMO - Four days down, but a long ways to go as crews battle the stubborn Elmo Fire.

While the fire didn't make the run it had on Monday afternoon, fire crews were still on alert as another day of strong winds, pushed by a dry cold front, made for another challenge on this fire which erupted Friday evening.

They're using every tool they have to tackle the blaze, especially on the active northern and eastern fronts.

Three scooper tankers from Washington State are combining with helicopters to drop thousands of gallons on the fire, as smokey conditions allow.

That's in addition to the direct attack on the ground.

FireTrac, A Bridger Aerospace Company Aircraft working to battle the Elmo Fire.

"So in areas where it's safe for firefighters to engage safely along the line they'll do so, and start constructing line right on the fire's edge," Public Information Officer Sara Rouse explained.

"Oftentimes they will utilize aircraft at that point to help keep the spread down and keep firefighters safe."

That attack is also using retardant drops, especially to protect homes along the eastern side of the fire.

MTN News

Evacuations were expanded along Ronan Creek Tuesday, with Lake County Sheriff's deputies and Montana Highway Patrol maintaining road blocks.

Highway 93 remains open, but drivers are being asked to slow down and watch for slower moving fire equipment in the limited visibility.

So it really is a cat and mouse game with the weather. A game firefighters are determined to win.

