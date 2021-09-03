Fire weather concerns for Sunday and Monday

BOZEMAN – Labor Day Weekend weather pattern is looking fantastic for most of Montana. There is a weak disturbance producing scattered showers and thunderstorms in far eastern Montana Friday afternoon, but western Montana remains dry.

The flow aloft will be out of the west through the weekend, and this will keep our weather pattern dry with increasing temperatures Saturday mostly in the 70s but by Sunday and Monday low to mid 80s are likely and that is slightly above normal.

Dillon could be nearing a record high early next week.

A weak disturbance will pass through the state Saturday producing mostly cloudy skies but little to no rain is expected. The main storm track will push Pacific storms mostly through southern Canada this weekend into early next week.

Continued thick wildfire smoke will be the biggest hazard this weekend. The flow aloft will pave the way for wildfire smoke to pass through SW Montana from out of state. Local fires will also contribute to increasing surface smoke this weekend.

Sunday and Monday fire weather concerns could develop with above normal temperatures, relative humidity below 20%, and gusty afternoon surface winds. There could be some fire weather watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities this weekend into early next week.