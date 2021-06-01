First significant heatwave begins Wednesday

BOZEMAN – Extreme heat to impact most of Montana Wednesday through Friday. The peak of the heatwave will be on Thursday for SW Montana.

This is our first significant heatwave! Forecast highs are in the upper 80s to mid 90s locally and that will shoot us well above record levels especially on Thursday.

Near record highs are possible Wednesday and Friday.

By the weekend, this pattern will change and cooler temperatures with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible.

Look for rapid snow-melt of our high mountain snowpack which will lead to area rivers and streams running stronger. Despite the extreme heat and rapid snow-melt no significant flooding is expected at this time, in fact, not even minor flooding but all flowing waterways will be running stronger.

Forecast vs records for Wednesday June 2nd:

kbzk

Forecast vs records for Thursday June 3rd: