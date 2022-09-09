Frosty start to the weekend

BOZEMAN – A frosty start to your weekend. Higher mountain valleys will fall into the 20s and lower valleys could drop into the lower 30s Saturday morning. This means you should cover flower beds and vegetable gardens if you can to protect them from a killing frost.

Here is the forecast for Saturday morning minimum temperatures in SW Montana.

A FROST ADVISORY is up for far western and NW Montana Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly Saturday but should begin to rise above normal by Sunday afternoon. Next week temperatures will start off slightly above normal and then trend cooler with increasing showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday.

Air quality has greatly improved Friday and should remain good through Saturday. As the flow aloft veers back out of the west to SW Sunday look for increasing wildfire smoke once again to push deeper into SW Montana.