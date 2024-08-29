Great timing on the weather for this weekend

BOZEMAN – It appears we have good timing with the long holiday weekend and the weather.

A cold core Pacific Low-pressure system that was over Montana Wednesday is now moving farther downstream heading toward the Great Lakes.

A cool NW is currently in place as this Pacific Low drives eastward and a High-pressure ridge is building into the Pacific NW.

This ridge pattern should lock us into a warmer than normal pattern this weekend and it should produce mostly dry conditions as well through Labor Day.

A west to SW flow aloft could pave the way for increased wildfire smoke from fires mostly in central Idaho and a few in far western Montana.