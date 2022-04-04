Gusty wind with late-day rain and snow

Today's Forecast: Extreme wind in excess of 50 mph is on tap for your Monday with scattered rain expected by the afternoon and evening with a mix of rain and snow likely for the overnight and early hours on Tuesday. Accumulation will be limited to 1” or less for most valleys with between 2”-5” likely at pass level by Tuesday morning. While temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for your Monday, we will see overnight temperatures drop quickly as a strong cold front drops into place by early Tuesday morning.

High Wind Warnings are in place for Monday through Tuesday afternoon with gusts between 50-70 mph are possible.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place in southwest Montana through Tuesday morning with slushy and slick conditions expected by Tuesday morning. Valleys will likely see 1”-2” with areas above 6000’ picking up between 2”-5” of slushy wet snow.

BOZEMAN: High: 53; Low: 24. Gusty winds out of the southwest are expected to stay between 25-45 mph with scattered rain changing to a rain/snow mix by the evening. Accumulations are expected to be near 1” or less.

BUTTE: High: 49; Low: 22. Gusty winds out of the southwest are expected to pick up between 25-35 mph. Scattered rain and snow showers will be in place for the afternoon and evening. Most of the accumulation is expected to pick up overnight with between 1”-2” possible.

DILLON: High: 53; Low: 23. Winds will pick up out of the west to southwest between 30-50 mph with light rain showers for the afternoon. Light accumulation less than 1” is possible overnight.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 44; Low: 14. Windy and wet with winds out of the west to southwest between 25-40 mph with a scattered mix of rain and snow by the late afternoon. Accumulations between 1”-2” possible overnight.

