Harsh winter weather begins this weekend

BOZEMAN – The second and third week of January will be trending colder with several rounds of snow.

Temperatures could be 10 degrees or colder than normal and there could be below zero lows for higher elevated valleys next week.

Several rounds of snow are possible with most disturbances producing a few inches of snow but there will disturbance after disturbance impacting Montana and thus plan on harsh to difficult winter travel conditions starting this weekend and continuing throughout next week.