Hazardous travel conditions across Montana for Black Friday

BOZEMAN – The first major winter storm to impact the entire state of Montana arrives Thursday evening through Friday evening.

There are widespread winter weather highlights across the state for hazardous travel weather conditions Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are up for widespread areas of accumulating snow, wind gusts to 40+ mph, blowing snow, possible snow squalls with reduced visibility, and

Arctic air with rapidly falling temperatures producing possible flash freezing of road surfaces.

Use extreme caution if traveling and be prepared for difficult to hazardous travel conditions and it will take longer to reach your destination.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits to lower teens late Friday afternoon and wind chills could be close to zero or below as Arctic air digs in behind the exiting storm system.

Over the weekend there is only a slight chance of mountain snow, but temperatures will be colder than normal all weekend.

