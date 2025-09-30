Heading into October cooler with rain and snow

BOZEMAN – A progressive westerly flow aloft will pave the way for several Pacific storms to pass through the Pacific NW and the northern Rockies through early next week.

A weak cold front is passing through Montana Tuesday with a new Pacific storm just hitting the west coast. A few showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday.

A longer fetch of moisture is expected to push into SW Montana by Friday morning producing valley rain and some higher mountain snow. This will usher in a cooler temperature pattern that will persist through the weekend.

Sunday will be one of the colder temperature days out of the next 7 days with forecast highs in the 40s to very low 50s and morning lows falling down to or below freezing with higher elevations possible crashing into the low 20s.

