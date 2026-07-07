Heating Trend Moves In For The Weekend

Today's Forecast:

Temperatures are expected to top out near 80 for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. While we are looking at dry conditions in SW Montana, we do have the potential for a few strong storms in Eastern Montana for the afternoon. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected for the evening with mild overnight temperatures.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Mild & Sunny

BOZEMAN: High: 79; Low: 53. Clear skies and mild temperatures are expected for Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances are virtually non-existent for today as high pressure continues to clear our skies into the evening. Winds will be light out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

BUTTE: High: 81; Low: 50. Plenty of sunshine and mild conditions for the region today. Shower chances remain to our north for today with an isolated chance of a shower or two by noon from Anaconda to Deer Lodge and pushing eastward through the early afternoon. Winds will stay primarily out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

DILLON: High: 83; Low: 53. Temperatures will warm quickly for the afternoon today as we see full sunshine and a light west to northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Skies are expected to stay clear through the evening with mild overnight lows in the low 50s.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 79; Low: 44. Temperatures are expected to stay mild with a few afternoon clouds building and an isolated t-storm chance for the late afternoon and early evening. Storm chances are fairly hit and miss, but we do expect a few mountain showers to roam the area through about 6 PM.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather Headlines 7-7-2026

DRY WEATHER MOVES IN:

The latest forecast trend points to a significant warm-up to move in for the weekend and stick around for most of next week. We will see some fluctuations in the warm-up next week, but the trend remains in place, and we will not see any significant chances of rain through at least the middle of next week. Most of our storm chances will be from daytime heating IF there is moisture available in the middle atmosphere. This type of set-up typically keeps us pretty cut off from significant moisture until we see monsoonal moisture build to our south.