Heavy mountain snow is possible Thursday through Saturday

BOZEMAN – The first of two Pacific storms is passing through Montana Tuesday afternoon producing scattered snow and gusty winds. This front should exit the region later tonight with lingering pockets of snow impacting Big Sky, West Yellowstone, Cooke City and Yellowstone National Park into early Wednesday morning.

A second more powerful Pacific storm will arrive late Thursday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the track of this storm so please check back in with us Wednesday into Thursday for updates. Right now, the mountains of SW Montana will see snow with some heavy snow areas around Yellowstone National Park and adjacent ranges like the Madison, Gallatin, and Beartooths.

Both the GFS and ECMWF medium range global models are in somewhat alignment with each other with the best chance for heavy snow again surrounding YNP. The GFS does show a higher probability of moderate to heavy snow from Big Sky to West Yellowstone but the ECMWF is coming in on the lower side. Regardless of what model you pick they are all pointing to another good dumping of snow for most mountain ranges Thursday through Saturday.

Next week's pattern will be quieter with warming temperatures and mostly dry conditions improving travel conditions.