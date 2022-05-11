Heavy rain and mountain snow in the forecast

BOZEMAN – Impressive rainfall is headed for most of central and eastern Montana Wednesday night through Friday. Forecast models continue to a high probability for a half an inch to 2”+.

kbzk



SW Montana will only see a glancing blow out of this first storm system with the best chance for rain or snow over Gallatin County eastward. Over the next 24 hours Bozeman could see a half an inch or moisture with slushy snow accumulations possible over Bozeman Pass by Thursday morning.

kbzk

A stronger Pacific cold front will pass through the region by Friday morning and produce a few showers and higher mountain snow but look for stronger surface wind gusts with this system on Friday.

By the weekend a building High-pressure ridge will kick off a warming and drying trend with some of the lower valleys locally possibly reaching the lower 70’s by Sunday.