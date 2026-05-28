Heavy rain this weekend

BOZEMAN – Finally, an impressive slow moving Pacific area of Low pressure to produce steady and widespread precipitation this weekend.

Most of SW Montana could a quarter to half an inch of moisture but there is also a high probability for over an inch of moisture from Bozeman to Butte to Missoula.

This storm will lower snow levels by Sunday morning with heavy wet snow possible above 7,000’ with a rain/snow mix down to the lower valleys.

Temperatures will be considerably cooler than normal this weekend with this slow moving storm system.

Other notable weather highlights will be the chance for stronger thunderstorms over the northern half of SW Montana Friday afternoon with damaging wind gustsposing the greatest risk.Gusts over 60 mph are possible and that can create property damage.

