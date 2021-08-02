Heavy rains are likely for your Monday

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in southwest Montana from noon Monday through midnight. Slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected for the area from around noon through the early evening. These showers could produce heavy rain more than 0.25” and could producing flooding conditions in low-lying areas as well as creating debris flow areas in burn scars from recent fires.

Today's Forecast: Temperatures will jump quickly to the upper 70s and low 80s with pockets of heavy rain developing around the noon hour and lingering into the early evening. Skies will slowly clear overnight. Winds will stay out of the south between 10-20 mph for most of the area with gusty winds possible around a few of the thunderstorms.

BOZEMAN: High: 83; Low: 57. Showers develop late in the morning through the afternoon and could produce heavy rain and a quick drop in temperatures.

BUTTE: High: 83; Low: 53. Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area through the afternoon and evening.

DILLON: High: 79; Low: 52 Slight chance of an isolated shower with mostly cloudy skies through the early evening.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 74; Low: 45. Cool with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the late morning and early afternoon.

