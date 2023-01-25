Heavy snowfall and arctic air moving toward SW Montana

Today's Forecast: Light flurries are possible throughout the day today as temperatures top out in the upper 20s for the afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be limited with heavier snow near Big Sky. While snow is expected to be light the impacts could produce icy road conditions. Lows will fall to the teens with heavier snow expected to begin by Thursday evening.

BOZEMAN: High: 27; Low: 18. Light flurries are likely through the day with minimal accumulations expected through the evening.

BUTTE: High: 27; Low: 13. Mostly cloudy and light flurries are likely to push through the region.

DILLON: High: 27; Low: 15. A few light flakes early with clouds building through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 22; Low: 1 Mostly cloudy with light snow developing during the late afternoon and evening.

Significant snow and dangerously cold air move into the region.

Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for the region as a significant series of weather makers move into the region. We are already looking at the jet stream ushering several weak fronts across the area which will keep light snow moving through the area periodically over the next few days as a more substantial cold front lumbers toward the region.

Heavier snow is expected to develop in the warmer air ahead of the front Thursday and Friday. During that time the models show that we could easily pick up between 4”-8” in most valleys in SW Montana through early Saturday with 12”-18” possible in the mountains. Expect travel to be severely impacted Friday and Saturday before the arctic front drives through the area.

That arctic airmass will provide a nearly 60° swing between Friday afternoon and Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will struggle to be above 0° for most of the region before overnight lows tumble to between -15° to -35° to start next week. That arctic air mass will continue to keep temperatures in the teens and single digits through the middle of next week.

