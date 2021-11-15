High wind event to impact the entire state Monday night into Tuesday

BOZEMAN – Very warm ahead of a powerful cold front Monday afternoon. Temperatures are well above normal and a few new record highs have been tied or set new records by 1 pm Monday afternoon. That would be a great weather headline for today but wait, a high wind event is coming tonight.

A powerful cold front will bring intense surface wind gusts to Montana Monday night through Tuesday mid-day. High wind prone areas on both sides of the divide could see peak wind gusts up to or over 60 mph. However, peak wind gusts along the northern front range could vary from 90 to 110 mph.

The National Weather Service has widespread HIGH WIND WARNINGS up across the state from 6 pm Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Locally, SW Montana should see the strongest peak wind gusts after sunset Monday into early Tuesday morning and a short intense burst of wind with the cold front overnight.

Temperatures will be much colder behind the front beginning Tuesday and fall into the lower 30s by Wednesday.

The cold front could also produce some rain or snow Monday night but should be light with minimal impacts to travel Tuesday morning. The biggest concern for traveling will be the high winds Monday night into Tuesday morning.