Higher fire danger with a dry cold front Monday afternoon

Sep 18, 2023
BOZEMAN – A mostly dry cold front will pass through Montana today and produce a few spotty showers or thunderstorms south of I-90.

This front will also produce gusty surface winds in the neighborhood of 20 to 30 mph gusts this afternoon.

The combination of warm, dry, and windy conditions has prompted a Red Flag Warning across most of northern, central and eastern Montana from Noon to 9 pm Monday.

The other big weather story is a slower moving trough of Low-pressure Wednesday through Friday. This will bring well below normal temperatures and a good chance for showers with higher mountain snow possible in the overnight hours.

Most of this storm should be gone by the weekend.

