Hot and dry pattern to linger into next week

BOZEMAN – We are now locked into a hot and dry weather pattern that should linger through this week and possibly into early next week.

Forecast highs across the state are expected to reach the low 90s to low 100s with the hottest forecast highs Wednesday through Friday.

Near record highs are possible as well across SW Montana.

Far western and NW Montana is under an “Excessive Heat Advisory” Tuesday evening through Friday evening. Temperatures could rise into the upper 90s to lower 100s from Missoula to Kalispell.

Triple digit heat is also possible for eastern Montana later this week but there are no watches, warnings, or advisories up at this time for excessive heat.

Increasing fire danger and worsening drought conditions are likely over the next 2 weeks. Please use extreme caution with all outdoor activities to avoid accidental fire starts.

Lastly, take it easy during the hottest hours of the day to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Drink plenty of fluids, seek shade and/or air conditioning to help cool down.