Hot and hazy in SW Montana for Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Hot temperatures are expected across southwest Montana for your Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a light northwest wind between 5-10 mph. Expect a smoky haze to linger with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° for the next couple of days.Rain chances remain slim this week.

BOZEMAN: High: 87; Low: 52. Hazy sunshine with a light northwest wind between 5-15 mph through the afternoon.

BUTTE: High: 86; Low: 48. Lots of sunshine and hot for the afternoon with mainly sunny but smoky skies.

DILLON: High: 87; Low: 51. Dry and hot through the afternoon with a milder evening.Skies are expected to remain clear but with a smoky haze.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 82; Low: 37. Mainly sunny with a few afternoon clouds.Air quality is expected to be good to moderate but a haze will linger.

SMOKE CONTINUES TO LINGER

Air quality across the Treasure State is expected to deteriorate over the next couple of days.The smoke is primarily coming out of Canada with more localized smoke from Montana and Idaho affecting the southwest corner of Montana. Air quality is mainly staying in good to moderate range with the possibility of falling by Wednesday and Thursday.