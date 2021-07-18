Hot and hazy start to the week—with thunderstorms!

After a very hot and dry weekend, we’ll see the heat continue into Monday, but thunderstorm chances will accompany the toasty temps!

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours as monsoonal moisture begins to lift northeast from the Desert Southwest. Although we don’t like talking about thunderstorms with our current wildfire situation, these storms could bring a good amount of moisture, though.

Even though both ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ storms are expected, they will be capable of gusty/erratic winds which are troublesome with both current and any new fire starts. A Red Flag Warning is in place for west central and southwest Montana for critical fire danger with that setup... elsewhere for hot, dry and breezy conditions.

Erin Yost

Highs Monday will top out well into the 90s for most with low 100s in eastern Montana. Heat Advisories remain in place into Tuesday for central Montana while Excessive Heat Warnings are out for eastern Montana through Thursday.

As of now, minor thunderstorm chances will exist for much of next week with above average highs and mostly sunny (hazy) skies otherwise.