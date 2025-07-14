Hot for Monday with colder temps Tueday

Today's Forecast: Another hot day to kick off the workweek.Highs expected to top out in the upper 80s and low 90s for the afternoon with winds picking up for the late afternoon.A couple of isolated thunderstorms are expected to form along the Montana/Idaho state line late today and could bring a few thunderstorms tonight in the southern part of the viewing area.Winds are expected to gust between 25-40 mph during the evening, especially near Butte through midnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 94; Low: 54. Hot and sunny through the early afternoon before clouds build.Winds expected to pick up out of the west between 10-20 mph with a few showers firing off for the evening.

BUTTE: High: 89; Low: 52. Still hot with plenty of sunshine to start the day.Wings will pick up between 10-20 mph through the early afternoon and could gust to near 40 mph during the evening.

DILLON: High: 90; Low: 52. Hot and sunny with consistent west wind between 10-20 mph through the afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 84; Low: 44. Temperatures will spike early before a few thunderstorms pick up for the late afternoon and evening.

SHORT COLD SPELL FOR SW MONTANA

A Pacific cold front will impact the region Monday night into your Tuesday with significantly cooler temperatures falling back from the 80s and 90s on Monday to the 60s on Tuesday.Rain showers will be scattered across the area for Tuesday into Wednesday morning that could bring over ½ inch of rain or more by Wednesday afternoon.We also should expect some gusty winds across the region as this big drop in temperatures settles in.