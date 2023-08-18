Hurricane Hilary to pump moisture into SW Montana this weekend

BOZEMAN – A crazy weather pattern is likely this weekend into early next week. Our attention is now focused on the equatorial Pacific off the west coast of Mexico. Why? Hurricane Hilary is expected to march directly northward this weekend.

Don’t worry we will not see a direct hit from Hilary this weekend but we will see a deeper layer of subtropical moisture lift northward into Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming. This means there could be areas of very heavy rainfall especially Sunday south of I-90 in SW Montana and then lifting up into west-central Montana on Monday.

A stormy pattern begins to develop on Saturday afternoon with increased thunderstorm activity. Some thunderstorms Saturday could produce brief heavy rain but the lightning threat is the biggest concern for possible new fires.

Speaking of fire weather Friday afternoon through Friday evening the combination of gusty winds, hot, and dry conditions have a RED FLAG WARNING up across SW Montana.

Heat Advisories are also up through Friday evening for most of central and eastern Montana.