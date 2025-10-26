Hurricane Melissa strengthens to Category 4 storm as it heads for Jamaica and Haiti

Hurricane Melissa strengthened Sunday into a Category 4 storm and could potentially intensify even more as it is projected to bring torrential rain and catastrophic flooding to parts of the northern Caribbean, including Jamaica and Haiti.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Jamaica was already experiencing damaging winds and heavy rainfall Sunday, warning that the storm could bring up to 40 inches of rain and cause life-threatening flash floods and landslides. Forecasters said Melissa — the 13th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season — could strengthen to a Category 5 storm by Sunday night.

National Hurricane Center This image from the National Hurricane Service shows the projected path of Hurricane Melissa.

The NHC said the slow-moving storm was undergoing "extreme rapid intensification" Sunday, with wind speeds increasing by 70 mph in just 24 hours. The storm was located roughly 100 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

"Extensive infrastructural damage, long-duration power and communication outages, and isolation of communities are expected," the NHC said . "Life-threatening storm surge is likely along portions of the southern coast Monday night and Tuesday morning."

Forecasters said that although winds are temporarily decreasing on Haiti's southern coast, they are projected to increase again across much of western Haiti in the coming days. The NHC said Melissa is also projected to lash the Dominican Republic through midweek, which could produce catastrophic flooding and the potential for life-threatening landslides in the southern part of the country.

Residents in eastern Cuba, the Bahamas, and the Turks and Caicos has been advised to monitor the storm closely.

"There is an increasing risk of significant storm surge, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday," the NHC stated. "In eastern Cuba, the risk of life-threatening flash flooding and landslides is increasing. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of eastern Cuba."