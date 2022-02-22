Icy roads and dangerously cold temperatures for Tuesday

Today's Forecast: Icy roads and dangerously cold temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next couple of days. Most of our area roads are ice-covered with drifting snow from a northly wind between 10-20 mph. Daytime highs will top out near zero or below for the afternoon. Wind chill values across the region will range between -15° to -40° at times through the day. Wind chill advisories and wind chill warnings have been issued for the region.

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

BOZEMAN: High: -2; Low: -26. Bitterly cold temperatures will be relentless for the next couple of days. Wind chill values will be near -30° at times during the day with winds out of the northeast between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

BUTTE: High: -1; Low: -21. Winds will consistently stay between 10-20 mph through the afternoon leaving wind chills between -20° and -35°. Look for partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with clear skies tonight allowing lows to fall below -20°.

DILLON: High: -1; Low: -17 Cold and breezy conditions again today with blowing snow and wind chill values approaching -40° for the early afternoon.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 12; Low: -30. West Yellowstone will be one of the few areas that have a chance to see daytime temperatures above zero. Wind chill values may drop to -20° at times for the afternoon. Skies will clear tonight and allow lows to fall close to -30° overnight.

