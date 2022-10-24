Icy start for some with a cold wind for Monday

Today's Forecast: Expect patchy ice on area roads for the morning with sunny skies through the early afternoon. Watch bridges and overpasses for the potential for slick conditions. Temperatures are likely to top out in the low 40s with gusty wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. Clouds will move in for the late afternoon with mountain snow expected overnight.

BOZEMAN: High: 43; Low: 26. Slick roads and patchy ice for the morning with sunny skies through the early afternoon. Winds will pick up for the afternoon out of the southwest wind between 10-20 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

BUTTE: High: 42; Low: 22. Mainly clear for the morning with clouds moving in late in the afternoon with a few isolated snowflakes possible during the overnight.

DILLON: High: 42; Low: 24. Mostly clear with afternoon clouds with light snow possible during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.

WEST YELLOWSTONE: High: 34; Low: 18. Chilly temperatures are expected with mostly sunny skies during the morning before overnight snow moves through.

ACTIVE WEATHER PATTERN TO START THE WEEK

KBZK/KXLF STORMTracker Weather

An initial burst of cold air has brought wintery weather back to the region over the weekend. Our current set-up will bring several weak systems back to the area through the middle of the week and leave daytime highs in the low 40s. Spotty mountain snow showers will continue to add snowpack to the mountains with just light accumulation possible for valleys through Wednesday.