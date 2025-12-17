Impressive high wind event across Montana Wednesday

BOZEMAN – One of the strongest and most destructive wind events rolled through Montana Wednesday.

The combination of a powerful cold front and very strong Polar Jet Stream created the destructive wind gusts with numerous reports of peak wind gusts 60 to 90 mph.

Numerous reports of tree damage, property damage, power outages, blown over semi trucks, and school closures due to this wind event.

This system will continue to quickly pass eastward and should exit the state after midnight Wednesday.

High Wind Warnings will remain up through Midnight Wednesday for possible wind gusts 60 to 90 mph across western and SW Montana. High Wind Warnings will remain up through 5 am Thursday for far eastern Montana.

