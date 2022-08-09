Increasing thunderstorms begin Wednesday afternoon

BOZEMAN – Above normal temperatures are likely to continue over SW Montana through next week although falling slightly beginning Thursday.

The reason for the slight drop in daytime highs will be due to increased cloud cover and scattered afternoon to early evening thunderstorms. This trend will begin Wednesday evening and continue into Saturday.

Overnight temperatures will be on the warm side thanks to mostly cloudy skies and some of the lower valleys might stay in the 60s for morning lows.

Wildfire smoke will begin to drift more to the north or NE as the upper-level flow aloft veers out of the South to SW. West of I-15 look for increasing smoke especially around Butte and more so over in the Missoula area by Thursday and Friday.

Increasing thunderstorm activity is a concern for possible new wildfire starts Wednesday through Saturday.