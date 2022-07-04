Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible for several more days

JULY4JET.png
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 15:03:09-04

BOZEMAN – Happy 4th of July! The weather pattern for most of this week will be consumed by a slow-moving Low-pressure system that is currently over Washington State. This system will slowly drift eastward and should be a good focal point for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across most of Montana.

Late afternoon to early evening thunderstorms will try to develop again Monday. Initially these storms are born over SW Montana and should be weak but as the lift to the NE just outside of our region these storms mature and strengthen and could become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low risk for SW Montana for stronger thunderstorms today but a higher risk in yellow across central counties.

JULY4COD1.png

The Storm Prediction Center continues a similar pattern for Tuesday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms locally and as these storms push into central Montana, they become much stronger.

JULY4COD2.png

The Storm Prediction Center has more of SW Montana in the low-risk zone for stronger thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and some of these storms could turn severe Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening.

JULY4COD3.png
JULY4FCWED.png

By the end of the week this pattern will break down and a short-lived hot and dry spell is expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover