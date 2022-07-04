Isolated strong thunderstorms are possible for several more days

BOZEMAN – Happy 4th of July! The weather pattern for most of this week will be consumed by a slow-moving Low-pressure system that is currently over Washington State. This system will slowly drift eastward and should be a good focal point for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across most of Montana.

Late afternoon to early evening thunderstorms will try to develop again Monday. Initially these storms are born over SW Montana and should be weak but as the lift to the NE just outside of our region these storms mature and strengthen and could become severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has a low risk for SW Montana for stronger thunderstorms today but a higher risk in yellow across central counties.

The Storm Prediction Center continues a similar pattern for Tuesday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms locally and as these storms push into central Montana, they become much stronger.

The Storm Prediction Center has more of SW Montana in the low-risk zone for stronger thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and some of these storms could turn severe Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening.

By the end of the week this pattern will break down and a short-lived hot and dry spell is expected through the weekend.