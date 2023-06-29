Isolated thunderstorms are possible this weekend

BOZEMAN – Weak High-pressure is building into the Pacific NW and should begin to produce a mostly dry and much warmer weather pattern across Montana Friday through Sunday.

A weak disturbance will undercut the ridge and could produce a few late afternoon thunderstorms Saturday.

Look for isolated showers and thunderstorms by early next week as well but no major storms are likely to impact the 4th of July festivities across SW Montana.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to upper 80s this weekend.